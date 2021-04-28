हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn joins hands with BMC and Hinduja Hospital for providing emergency medical facilities to COVID patients

Ajay Devgn has reportedly joined hands with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Hinduja Hospital to provide emergency medical facilities for Mumbaikars affected by COVID-19.

Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani

Mumbai: Superstar Ajay Devgn has stepped up to extend help amid pandemic. The actor has reportedly joined hands with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Hinduja Hospital to provide emergency medical facilities for Mumbaikars affected by COVID-19.

The BMC commissioners, corporators and others are working tirelessly on ground zero, round-the-clock to monitor the emergency services. Ajay Devgn has been working in close tandem by doing his bit.

"It is great that Ajay Devgn supported BMC,'' said local Shiv Sena Corporator Vishaka Raut.

It was reported that last year he donated ventilators to Dharavi, one of the areas that were badly hit at that point, helping the situation to a great extent. This time around, Ajay Devgn and a few of his esteemed colleagues from the film fraternity have gone ahead and helped the BMC to set up an emergency medical unit at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

Local newspapers reported that BMC has converted Bharat Scouts & Guides Hall at Shivaji Park to a 20-bed COVID-19 facility with ventilators, oxygen support and para monitors. Funds for this have been contributed by Devgn through his social service wing NY Foundations.

"It will be an extension of Hinduja Hospital,'' said COO, Joy Chakraborty confirming that they would provide food, linen, medicine and manpower to this emergency unit.

Besides Ajay Devgn himself, filmmakers Anand Pandit, Boney Kapoor, Luv Ranjan, Rajneesh Khanuja, Leena Yadav and Ashim Bajaj; OTT giants, Sameer Nair (Applause), Deepak Dhar & Rishi Negi (Banijay Asia, Seven Tauras Entertainment Private Limited), entrepreneur Tarun Rathi and action director R P Yadav have reportedly made a contribution of over Rs.1 crore to the "Smiley Account" which is the business development cell of the BMC.

 

 

