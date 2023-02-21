Ajay Devgn-Kajol's Daughter Nysa Devgan Struggles to Speak Hindi at Event for Underprivileged Children: Watch

NEW DELHI: B-Town power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan is unarguably one of the most popular and stylish star kids in the Hindi film industry. While she is yet to announce her future plans and whether she will follow footsteps of her superstar parents and foray into the acting world, she enjoys immense popularity and huge fandom, all thanks to her fashionable outing. The girl often hogs limelight on the internet for her party and vacation pictures. Her fashionable outings often shell out major fashion goals.

Nysa, who is studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland, is currently in India and has been papped several times partying with her friends. However, on Monday, Nysa ditched her western attire and went all traditional while attending an event for underpriviledged students in Ahmednagar. Nysa, who attended the event in a a pastel Yellow ethnic wear, reportedly, inaugurated the digital libraries and distributed books and sports kits to underpriviledged students.

The star kid interacted with students and even clicked pictures with them. Meanwhile, a video of Nysa from the event has been shared on social media where she is seen talking about importance of books and education. However, Nysa was seen struggling to speak in Hindi and find the right words while she stated that why reading and education is important. She also mentioned how she used to read at least 2-3 books everyday, and asked students to never stop reading books. Watch the video below:

Nysa Devgan creates a high curiosity among fans on social media despite her having made no official entry into the showbiz world. She already has several pages dedicated to her on social media where fans dig out more information about the gorgeous Devgan kid.

The girl is often spotted hanging out with Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, her rumoured boyfriend Vedant Mahajan, Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kapoor sisters Janhvi and Khushi, and Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa Rampal. She was recently spotted attending the birthday bash of actor Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha Pednekar in Mumbai.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore.