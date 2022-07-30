NewsLifestylePeople
NYSA DEVGN

Ajay Devgn-Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn flaunts her curves in these pics from her Greece vacation

Nysa's close friend Orhan Awatramani treated her fans with a glimpse of her fun-filled vacation. Orhan's latest set of images feature Nysa in a front-knotted white solid shirt which she paired with a thigh-high slit skirt.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 08:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Ajay Devgn-Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn flaunts her curves in these pics from her Greece vacation

NEW DELHI: Superstar couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn is one of the most popular star kids from the Gen Y. The darling daughter of the superstar couple is having the time of her life with BFFs giving her company on a long exotic holiday. After London, Paris and Spain, the stunning star kid has flown to Greece and her latest pictures broke the internet. Also, a video of her dancing to Macarena got fans talking about it.

Nysa's close friend Orhan Awatramani treated her fans with a glimpse of her fun-filled vacation. Orhan's latest set of images feature Nysa in a front-knotted white solid shirt which she paired with a thigh-high slit skirt. His caption read, "Kiss me hard before you go."

Nysa, who is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education, is yet to enter the glamorous world of showbiz yet. However, this has certainly not kept her away from the limelight. She often sets the internet on fire with her sensuous pics and videos. 

Take a look at the post below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

Earlier, Orhan posted a boomerang video of Nysa from Mykonos, sitting at a cafe and posing for the camera In the clip, she wears a blue dress. His caption read, "& I only could, I'd make a deal w/ god & get him to swap our places."

Before visiting Greece, Nysa was in Spain and her friend Vedant Mahajan shared lovely pictures from their vacation. She is seen wearing a green knitted halter neck top which she paired wtih white bottoms, while having a scrumptious meal with her friends. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nysa Devgan (@nysadevganx)

In another photo, Nysa was seen in a white peplum top and beige fitted skirt. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nysa Devgan (@nysadevganx)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nysa Devgan (@nysadevganx)

Earlier this year, Nysa was spotted at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2022 and her pictures flooded social media. Ace designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram and dropped a stunning photo of Nysa Devgn in his latest collection - Diffuse. 

Live Tv

Nysa DevgnNysa Devgn greece vacationBollywoodNysa devgn picsNysa Devgn photosNysa Devgan hot PicsKajolAjay DevgnOrhan Awatramani

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How 'Smart' is your smart watch?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel can revoke citizenship of disloyal citizens
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of happiness from Nashik's village
DNA Video
DNA: When will IAF bid adieu to MiG-21?
DNA Video
DNA: What was the main reasons behind the crash of the MiG?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How MiG crashes are affecting the morale of Airmen?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Are there any other leaders like Partha Chatterjee in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Analysis of Partha's 'Currency Empire'
DNA Video
DNA: 'Corruption free' India, just a dream?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 29, 2022