NEW DELHI: Superstar couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn is one of the most popular star kids from the Gen Y. The darling daughter of the superstar couple is having the time of her life with BFFs giving her company on a long exotic holiday. After London, Paris and Spain, the stunning star kid has flown to Greece and her latest pictures broke the internet. Also, a video of her dancing to Macarena got fans talking about it.

Nysa's close friend Orhan Awatramani treated her fans with a glimpse of her fun-filled vacation. Orhan's latest set of images feature Nysa in a front-knotted white solid shirt which she paired with a thigh-high slit skirt. His caption read, "Kiss me hard before you go."

Nysa, who is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education, is yet to enter the glamorous world of showbiz yet. However, this has certainly not kept her away from the limelight. She often sets the internet on fire with her sensuous pics and videos.

Take a look at the post below:

Earlier, Orhan posted a boomerang video of Nysa from Mykonos, sitting at a cafe and posing for the camera In the clip, she wears a blue dress. His caption read, "& I only could, I'd make a deal w/ god & get him to swap our places."

Before visiting Greece, Nysa was in Spain and her friend Vedant Mahajan shared lovely pictures from their vacation. She is seen wearing a green knitted halter neck top which she paired wtih white bottoms, while having a scrumptious meal with her friends.

In another photo, Nysa was seen in a white peplum top and beige fitted skirt.

Earlier this year, Nysa was spotted at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2022 and her pictures flooded social media. Ace designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram and dropped a stunning photo of Nysa Devgn in his latest collection - Diffuse.