Ajay Devgn-Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn heavily trolled for her body-hugging Christmas outfit, videos go viral

NEW DELHI: Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn is back in Mumbai and she was captured in the company of her friends. The star kid attended a Christmas bash in the city with Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Arjun Rampal-Mehr Jesia's daughter Mahikaa Rampal. Also spotted was her close pal Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, who has lately been capturing everyone's attention with his famboyance and charismatic personality.



Nysa came dressed to the party in a body hugging pink dress that came with a plunging neckline. She looked stunning as ever in her latest appearance and let her tresses loose. She flaunted her lean figure in the pink outfit. A video of Nysa sitting inside a car with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Mahika Rampal on either side was shared on social media. The car was surrounded by paparazzi as the star kids sat inside, before stepping out together. Her friend Orry was also accompanied by them and was on the front seat.



In one of the videos from her Christmas outing, Nysa was seen holding Orry close as she exited the party. The duo was clicked walking hand-in-hand as they were surrounded by the paparazzi. Nysa and Orry were joined by her rumoured boyfriend Vedant Mahajan and Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty. Vedant belongs to the event curation industry.

It is not known if Nysa would follow her parents' footsteps and venture into the acting world. She is also said to have worked as an assistant director with Karan Johar in his upcoming venture 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.



Nysa Devgn, who is currently pursuing her studies International Hospitality at the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland, has often been the target of trolls for being in the public eyes. She often faces wrath for her bold and daring choice of fashion.

