New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his upcoming directorial venture Runway 34 starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. The talented actor in an interview with Film Companion opened up on a lot of things.

When asked about his younger days, Ajay Devgn quipped in a candid manner, "Okay, we should not talk about this. I could say all this (in the past) but now I have a better image, so let's maintain that. We've done wild things in our youth, everybody does. At that time, things were very lenient also, including the law and the media. Very forgiving. It's not anymore. We've gotten away with a lot of things, you all can't. We've had a lot of fun, you all can't."

He also recalled how he was written off by people who tried to pull him down. "Not to my face, but people behind my back would say, 'He doesn't have the looks, ek action director ka beta, star kaise ban sakta hai...' I kept working."

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Runway 34 which is produced and directed by the actor. The film will release on April 29, 2022. In 2016, he directed Shivaay.

The actor also has Maidaan and Thank God to look forward to.