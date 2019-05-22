Ajay Devgn takes a dig at Tabu with throwback image

Mumbai: Actor Ajay Devgn took a dig at his "De De Pyaar De" co-star Tabu with a throwback image of the two from the film "Vijaypath".

Ajay posted the image on Twitter. In the photograph, the "Singham" star can be seen sleeping with his mouth wide open while Tabu is sitting beside him, looking completely bored.

He captioned it: "Still haven't figured if the reason to fall asleep was the puzzle or Tabu."

The two are in costume for their song "Aayiye aapka intezaar tha" on the sets of their 1994 film. The number was sung by Kumar Sanu and Sadhna Sargam.

Apart from "Vijaypath" and the latest "De De Pyaar De", the actors have also worked in films like "Drishyam", "Golmaal Again" and "Thakshak".

Produced by Luv Ranjan and directed by Akiv Ali, "De De Pyaar De" explores the relationship between an older man and a younger woman.