Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Singh: Actors Who Carried Legacy Of Their Stuntmen Fathers Forward

New Delhi: Every son wants to take his father's legacy ahead and every father wants his son to be even bigger and more successful than he is. The dads in Bollywood are the same that way. There are some men in the industry who made their careers as renowned stuntmen. While they taught the whole industry what action is, their sons took their legacy ahead on the big screen by getting in front of the camera. Here are some such father-son duos:

Veeru Devgan and Ajay Devgn

Notable Indian action choreographer Veeru Devgan did over 200 films in his illustrious career. He was one of the most respected men in the Indian film industry. And before he passed away in 2019, he left an impressive legacy behind which has been continued by his son Ajay Devgn. He is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood today and has been ruling the industry for over 3 decades. Fortunately, the two of them got to work together as well on films like Ishq, Jaan, Haqeeqat and Dilwale.



Sham Kaushal and Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal

Sham Kaushal is a proud father as both his sons, Vicky and Sunny have carried his family name in the business with utmost respect. Sham actively works in the industry and is the man behind the action of some blockbuster films like PS 1 and Padmaavat. He worked on Vicky's Sanju as well as on Sunny's The Forgotten Army. As for his sons, Vicky is one of the most sought-after names in the Hindi film industry today, while Sunny is rising high on the ladder of success.

Jai Singh Nijjar and Sunny Singh

Jai Singh Nijjar has worked with the biggest Bollywood stars as an action coordinator. With films like Chennai Express, Singham Returns, Khiladi 786 and many more to his name, he is one of the best in his field. Carrying on his legacy, his son Sunny Singh is making big strides in the industry as an actor. He became popular from Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and then followed that success with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Recently, he appeared in the Magnum Opus Adipurush and has many more interesting projects in the pipeline.