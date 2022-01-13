हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ajay Devgn visits Sabrimala Temple, actor followed THESE pre-pilgrimage rituals - See pics

Ajay Devgn embarked on a holy visit to Sabrimala Temple after announcing the Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Kaithi'.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

Thiruvananthapuram: After officially announcing his Hindi remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Tamil film 'Kaithi', actor Ajay Devgn visited Kerala`s famous Sabrimala Temple to offer his prayers to Lord Ayyappa.

Several videos and pictures from his pilgrimage have been doing the rounds on the internet.

 

Reportedly, Ajay observed month-long pre-pilgrimage rituals ahead of his visit to Sabrimala Temple.

From sleeping on the floor to eating vegetarian food, walking barefoot, and abstaining from consuming alcohol, Ajay strictly followed the rituals before his holy visit.

The temple is situated 3000 feet above sea level on the hills in Kerala`s Pathanamthitta district.

