Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn wishes Telugu hitmaker SS Rajamouli on his birthday

Ajay has known "Bahubali" director Rajamoili since they worked together on the filmmaker's 2012 superhit, "Eega". Ajay had done a voiceover assignment for "Makkhi", the Hindi version of "Eega".

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Mumbai: Telugu hitmaker SS Rajamouli turned a year older on Saturday, and Bollywood star Ajay Devgn had a special birthday wish for him.

"Many happy returns of the day dear Rajamouli Garu. It's been an honour knowing you and working with you on RRR. Best wishes for always sir," Ajay posted on Twitter.

Ajay has known "Bahubali" director Rajamoili since they worked together on the filmmaker's 2012 superhit, "Eega". Ajay had done a voiceover assignment for "Makkhi", the Hindi version of "Eega".

Ajay playing a pivotal role in Rajamouli's upcoming multistarrer "RRR". The mega-budget film features Ram Charan and Jr NTR with Alia Bhatt, and international artistes Ray Stevenson and Allison Doody. The period drama narrates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Unconfirmed reports have stated that the film is being produced at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore.

 

