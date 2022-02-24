Ajay Devgn wishes wife Kajol with funny, adorable post on wedding anniversary

NEW DELHI: One of the most popular celebrity pairs whose love story transcended from reel to real life is Ajay Devgn and Kajol. The two, who got married in 1999, are celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary today (Feb 24).

Marking the special day, Ajay took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt message for his wife. "1999 - Pyaar toh hona hi tha..2022 - Pyaar toh always hai! Happy Anniversary @kajol," he wrote.

Ajay shared a throwback to the time when he forgot his anniversary date when asked to recall it during a segment on the celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan.

Alongside the note, Ajay posted a throwback video from one of the couple's interviews. In the clip, Ajay can be seen saying, "I am surprised that she is still with me." Ajay's statement left Kajol saying 'aww' and that too with a big smile on her face.

Ajay and Kajol first met on the sets of 'Hulchul' (1995), four years before they tied the knot. They are doting parents to two children, daughter Nysa and son Yug. Ajay and Kajol got married in 1999 and this year, Bollywood's power couple will be celebrating 23 years of togetherness.

On the movies front, Kajol has recently begun shooting for upcoming Revathy directorial 'Salaam Venky'. The project, earlier titled 'The Last Hurrah', was announced in October last year.

Kajol has four more projects lined up. They are Jayalalithaa biopic 'Sasi Lalitha', in which she plays the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, with Amala Paul; the Tamil film, Velaiilla Pattadhari 3 with Dhanush; and Rajkumar Hirani's untitled satirical comedy, where she'll reunite with Shah Rukh Khan.

Ajay is also set for his digital debut with 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness'. It streams from March 4 on Disney+Hotstar. Ajay-starrer Kaithi remake, titled 'Bholaa', has also gone on the floors with Tabu starting to shoot for the upcoming film.

