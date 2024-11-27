Akhil Akkineni Gets Engaged To Lady Love Zainab Ravdjee Days Before Brother Naga Chaitanya’s Wedding

New Delhi: Akhil Akkineni, the younger son of actor Nagarjuna, is officially engaged to Zainab Ravdjee, adding to the joyous celebrations in the Akkineni family.

On Tuesday, Akhil took to social media to share the exciting news with his fans and followers. The actor posted a series of pictures with Zainab and wrote, "Found my forever. Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged."

Take A Look At The Post

Proud father Nagarjuna also shared his excitement on social media. He took to his X (formerly Twitter) account, expressing his happiness over the engagement. “We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8, to our daughter-in-law-to-be Zainab Ravdjee! We couldn’t be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us in congratulating the young couple and wishing them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and your countless blessings,” Nagarjuna wrote, adding to the warmth surrounding the couple’s big announcement.

We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8, to our daughter in law to be Zainab Ravdjee!



We couldn't be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us to congratulate the young couple and wish them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and… pic.twitter.com/5KM7BU00bz — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) November 26, 2024

This announcement comes just days before Akhil's older brother, Naga Chaitanya, is set to marry actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Reacting to the news of his brother’s engagement, Naga Chaitanya expressed his happiness, told Zoom, “I am so happy for Akhil. His fiancee Zainab is a lovely girl and I am so happy they have decided to spend their lives together.” He later added, “But, their wedding will happen in 2025."

Akhil was previously engaged to fashion designer Shriya Bhupal, but their engagement, which was planned for 2017, was called off for undisclosed reasons.

Akhil Akkineni, a popular actor in Telugu cinema, is known for his roles in films like Sisindri, Aatadukundam Raa, Mr. Majnu, and Agent. Based in India, he has steadily built a strong career in the South Indian film industry.