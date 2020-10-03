Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor back to the bay after 'Bellbottom' wrap-up - See pics

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming thriller 'Bellbottom'. Recently, the entire cast and crew of Pooja Entertainment's retro-themed, espionage thriller arrive back in Mumbai after their schedule ended.

Akshay and Vaani Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport in their retro look. Vaani looked gorgeous in her pair of bell-bottoms. Both were styled to celebrate not just the film but the era the story is set in.

Bellbottom was also the first film to go on floors post the lockdown. In fact, it also became the first film in the world to start and finish shooting during the pandemic.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, 'Bellbottom' written by Aseem Arrora & Parveez Shaikh is set to release on April 2, 2021.