close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar dodges question about not voting

The actor has established his image as Bollywood's poster boy of patriotism.

Akshay Kumar dodges question about not voting

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar chose to ignore and walk away when he was questioned about not voting in the Lok Sabha elections here.

Akshay, who recently grabbed headlines for his "non-political" interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been widely trolled for not casting his vote on Monday.

"Chaliye, chaliye (let's go, let's go)" is how Akshay responded when at a special screening of the film "Blank" on Tuesday, a mediaperson asked him about giving voting a miss.

He then walked away.

The actor has established his image as Bollywood's poster boy of patriotism with films like "Kesari", "Toilet - Ek Prem Katha", "Padman" and "Airlift".

The fact that he missed voting gave trolls a field day with jokes and memes.

Akshay was one of the prominent Bollywood celebrities whom Modi had tagged in a tweet, asking him to encourage voting. And the actor had duly complied.

"The true hallmark of a democracy lies in people's participation in the electoral process. Voting has to be a superhit 'prem katha' between our nation and its voters," Akshay had tweeted.

 

Tags:
Akshay Kumarvoting rightAkshayBollywood
Next
Story

Ranveer Singh smitten by Deepika Padukone's basketball skills

Must Watch

PT3M3S

IED blast triggered by Naxals target C-60 commandos in Gadchiroli