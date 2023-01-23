topStoriesenglish
Akshay Kumar hails PM Narendra Modi for naming 21 Andamans islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

On the occasion of Netaji's 126th birth anniversary, PM Modi named 21 islands of Andaman and Nicobar after Param Vir Chakra awardees.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 03:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NEW DELHI: Actor Akshay Kumar on Monday (Jan 23) expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for naming 21 islands of Andaman and Nicobar after Param Vir Chakra awardees. On the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 126th birth anniversary, the PM on Monday virtually unveiled the model of a proposed memorial dedicated to Netaji, to be set up in the Union Territory and also named 21 islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees. The award is India's highest military decoration, which is awarded for displaying distinguished acts of valour during wartime.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay wrote, "What a remarkable way to honour Param Vir Chakra winners. Saluting their bravery and sacrifices. #IndiaHonoursParamveers."

The islands are named after Param Vir Chakra awardees Major Somnath Sharma; Subedar and Hony Captain (then Lance Naik) Karam Singh, MM; 2nd Lt. Rama Raghoba Rane; Nayak Jadunath Singh; Company Havildar Major Piru Singh; Capt GS Salaria; Lieutenant Colonel (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa; Subedar Joginder Singh; Major Shaitan Singh; CQMH. Abdul Hamid; Lt Col Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore; Lance Naik Albert Ekka and Major Hoshiar Singh.

Other names are 2nd Lt. Arun Khetrapal; Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon; Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran; Naib Subedar Bana Singh; Captain Vikram Batra; Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey; Subedar Major (then RifleMan) Sanjay Kumar; and Subedar Major Retd (Honorary Captain) Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav.

Several other celebs including Suniel Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra also took to social media and hailed PM Modi's decision to name the islands of Andaman and Nicobar after Param Vir Chakra awardees. 

