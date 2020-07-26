Akshay Kumar is back to work, becomes first big Bollywood star to resume shooting amid coronavirus scare

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar is the first big star to resume shooting in Bollywood amid the coronavirus crisis. Akshay was recently spotted shooting in Mumbai with a limited crew. He has to shoot for six different ad films within a period of nine days as the superstar has to soon leave for Scotland to film 'Bell Bottom'.

With Akshay resuming the shoots, almost 400 technicians got instant work due to his ad films.

Sources said that only 33% workforce was used during these shoots to maintain social distancing and this is the new norm of shooting.

Watch Akshay Kumar on the sets his projects:

Watch: #AkshayKumar is back to work! The superstar resumed shooting with limited crew in Mumbai before he leaves for Scotland to film #BellBottom pic.twitter.com/EiqK2Dy9H5 — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) July 26, 2020

Meanwhile, coming to 'Bell Bottom', it is a spy thriller directed by Ranjit M Tewari. The forthcoming film stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Akshay. Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi are also part of the film.

Earlier in July, Akshay announced the whole star cast of the film and said, "Looking forward to doing what we do best! Time we get back to work!"

'Bell Bottom' is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani under Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment banners.

'Bell Bottom' is set to release on April 2, 2021.