Akshay Kumar leaves fans curious in his new video, says, ‘Kuchh naya karne ja raha hu’- Watch

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar is one such actor who always manage to entertain and give something new to his fans. Recently, the actor took to his Twitter handle and dropped a video which left the audience curious! Yes, you heard it right. In the video, he talked about how he is going to do something new which requires a lot of hardwork and said that he will share more details soon.

“Kuchh naya karne ja raha hu. Kafi mehnat ki hai, bohot samay se kar raha hu. Aap logon se share karta hu, batata hu. Kamaal ki cheez hai dekhiye. (I am going to do something new. I have worked hard and I have been doing it for a long time. I share with you guys, I will tell. It’s an amazing thing."

Fans of the actor were quick to drop their excitement in the comments section as soon as he dropped the video. They also hoped that this announcement is for ‘Hera Phera 3’. “Sir Annouce Hera Pheri 3 ASAP,” commented one fan. “#HeraPheri3 Ab Pakka @akshaykumar,” added another user.

Watch the video here

Kuchh naya karne mein jo mazza hai uski baat hi kuchh aur hai.

More on this soon… pic.twitter.com/v2FoP2HjGY — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 9, 2022

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in ‘Ram Setu’ in which he played the role of an archaeologist. The film also starred Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in prominent roles alongside him. Apart from that, his film 'Cuttputli' which recently released on Disney Plus Hotstar received over 50 million views. He was also seen on the big screen in family-drama 'Raksha Bandhan' alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Other than this, the actor has a lot of projects in the pipeline such as 'OMG 2', 'Gorkha' and 'Capsule Gill', among others.