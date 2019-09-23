close

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar pairs up with Nupur Sanon for a music video

Akshay will be seen sharing the screen space with actress Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has managed to sneak out time in between his packed movie schedule. The Khiladi Kumar will be seen in a music video by singer B Praak. The single is titled 'Filhaal'.

Akki and Nupur shot for the music video recently in Mumbai's famous St. Xavier's college. Popular Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk will also be seen in the video.

Nupur in fact shared on-set pictures and was overwhelmed with the feeling of working with her favourite actor Akshay Kumar in the video.

On the work front, Akki has several projects in his kitty. He will be seen with Kriti Sanon in 'Housefull 4', then he has movies like Good News, Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb keeping him busy.

 

