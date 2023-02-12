Akshay Kumar Performs Bhangra with Mohanlal; Aamir Khan, Kamal Haasan Join Them at Rajasthan Wedding- Watch Viral Video

New Delhi: What is it like to see your favourite stars come together? Recently, at a wedding in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, superstars Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan were spotted together as they shook a leg. Several A-listers from Bollywood as well as South superstars were seen at the wedding of The Walt Disney Company India and Star India President K Madhavan's son at the Rambagh Palace in Jaipur.

In the pictures that went viral on social media, Aamir Khan could be seen sitting at the wedding with ex-wife Kiran Rao, filmmaker Karan Johar and south actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. In fact, Aamir could be seen walking with the support of a stick in the pictures. All of the stars had donned traditional dhoti-kurta or kurta-pajama for the wedding.

Akshay Kumar even shared a video of himself performing Bhangra with south superstar Mohanlal. “I’ll forever remember this dance with you @mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment,” he captioned the video. Fans were quite excited to see their favourite actors come together and showered their love and admiration for them in the comments section. “Dear Akshay sir please make a one movie both star together,” a user commented. “Who says Our Khiladi is 55,” added another user. “Two gems of Priyadarshan sir,” a third user wrote.

Watch the video shared by Akshay Kumar

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in ‘Ram Setu’ alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Aamir Khan’s last film was ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, an official remake 1994 American film ‘Forrest Gump’. After that, he appeared in a cameo role in Kajol’s ‘Salaam Venky’ and announced that he has taken a break from acting for now.