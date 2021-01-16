हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar played volleyball with jawans to celebrate Army Day: Watch

Akshay Kumar took time out to play a game of volleyball with soldiers to celebrate Army Day.

Akshay Kumar played volleyball with jawans to celebrate Army Day: Watch
Credit: IANS

Mumbai: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar celebrated Army Day on Friday by playing a game of volleyball with jawans. The actor posted a video on Instagram that captures him playing a volleyball match on Friday morning with the jawans.

Like the armymen, Akshay wore black athleisure for the match. The video is a slow-motion shot of Akshay Kumar leaping to hit the ball while playing.

"Had the pleasure of meeting some of our bravehearts today to flag off a marathon on the occasion of #ArmyDay and what better way to warm up than a quick game of volleyball," he wrote with the video.

 

 

Akshay along with actresses Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez is currently shooting for his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer. The shoot will continue till March. The team is expected to shoot at places like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot.

In the Farhad Samji directorial, Akshay plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti plays a journalist who wishes to be a director. The film also stars Arshad Warsi, who plays the role of Akshay's friend.
 

