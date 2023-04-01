topStoriesenglish2590224
Akshay Kumar Plays Hilarious Prank On A Friend, Uses His Own Meme And Internet Is Impressed

Akshay took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of pranking his clothing brand FORCE IX's co-founder Manish Mandhana. 

New Delhi: Bollywood's Khiladi star Akshay Kumar is known for his prank and this time he took it a notch higher by using his own meme for a prank video on April Fool's Day.

Akshay took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of pranking his clothing brand FORCE IX's co-founder Manish Mandhana. However, what caught the eye was the ending of the clip, where he shared a glimpse of his character Bunty from the film 'Bhagam Bhag'.

The video, which seems to have been shot inside a studio, shows Akshay and the crew members of his clothing brand. In the clip, Akshay lifts Mandhana with his arms, however, the impossible task is done by help, which the co-founder is not aware of.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Akshay then asked Manish to lift him in the same manner, asking him to take all the weight on his arms. When Manish failed to do so and said it was difficult, Akshay did the task twice and Mandhana was impressed with Akshay's "impossible" strength.

The entire unit was seen chuckling as Mandhana seemed confused.

Akshay captioned the clip: "Here's some prank inspo for you all to try today. Tell me how it went. April Fool's Day."

On the work front, Akshay will next be seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. He also has 'OMG 2', Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru', 'Capsule Gill' and 'Hera Pheri 3'.

