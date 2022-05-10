New Delhi: The massive success of The Kashmir Files has been witnessed by one and sundry in the country. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has received accolades for his work and performances of the lead actors. However, the film also got flak from a section of people criticising it over 'one-sided' representation of a community's perspective over the infamous brutal 90s xodus of Kashmiri Pandits.

In a recent interview with RJ Raunac, the filmmaker opened up on how the industry reacted to his film. When the RJ asked about Akshay Kumar appreciating his film, Vivek Agnihotri said, “Woh toh majboori mein, ab kya bolega aadmi jab 100 log saamne khade hoke sawaal puchenge Kashmir Files. ‘Aapki film nahi chali aur woh chal gayi’ toh kya bol sakte hain? Woh toh main ek function mein tha Bhopal mein usme bolna padh gaya.

Incidentally, earlier, the filmmaker tweeted a video of Akshay talking about The Kashmir Files with the caption, “Thanks @akshaykumar for your appreciation for #TheKashmirFiles.”

Based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990, The Kashmir Files was released on March 11, 2022. The film featured Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar.

Though the film was called out for its problematic politics by some critics and authors, it performed exceptionally well at the box office by minting over Rs 330 crore.

On the work front, he will soon be working on his next feature film, titled "The Delhi Files". Before "The Kashmir Files", the filmmaker directed "The Tashkent Files" based on the mysterious death of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1966.

Vivek Agnihotri's previous outings include Chocolate, Hate Story and Zid respectively.