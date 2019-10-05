Akshay Kumar saves an unconscious man from falling on Maniesh Paul’s show- Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was hailed by the netizens for rescuing a man on Manish Paul's comedy show Movie Masti. In a video going viral on social media, Akshay can be seen jumping to the rescue of a comedian while performing an act on a harness.

The video shows both Ali Asgar and the man next to him hanging on a harness. Seconds into the act, the man next to Ali falls backwards. However, because being tied to the rope, he doesn't fall on the ground. Ali sticks out his leg to save him from falling, he was soon joined by the crew members and Akshay.

Watch the video:

Akshay is being massively praised on social media for his humanitarian act. “This guy is really amazing one of the best actors and philanthropist in the film industry,” wrote one of his fans on social media.

On the work front, the first look of Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb was unveiled on social media. The film stars Kiara Advani. It is being produced by Shabina Khan and Tusshar Kapoor. Popular south filmmaker Raghava Lawrence will be making his Hindi directorial debut with 'Laxmmi Bomb'.

'Laxmmi Bomb' is slated to hit the screens June 5, 2020.