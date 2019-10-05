close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar saves an unconscious man from falling on Maniesh Paul’s show- Watch

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was hailed by the netizens for rescuing a man on Manish Paul's comedy show Movie Masti. In a video going viral on social media,  Akshay can be seen jumping to the rescue of a comedian while performing an act on a harness.

Akshay Kumar saves an unconscious man from falling on Maniesh Paul’s show- Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was hailed by the netizens for rescuing a man on Manish Paul's comedy show Movie Masti. In a video going viral on social media,  Akshay can be seen jumping to the rescue of a comedian while performing an act on a harness.

The video shows both Ali Asgar and the man next to him hanging on a harness. Seconds into the act, the man next to Ali falls backwards. However, because being tied to the rope, he doesn't fall on the ground. Ali sticks out his leg to save him from falling, he was soon joined by the crew members and Akshay.

Watch the video: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

.am PDT

Akshay is being massively praised on social media for his humanitarian act. “This guy is really amazing one of the best actors and philanthropist in the film industry,” wrote one of his fans on social media.

On the work front, the first look of Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb was unveiled on social media. The film stars Kiara Advani. It is being produced by Shabina Khan and Tusshar Kapoor. Popular south filmmaker Raghava Lawrence will be making his Hindi directorial debut with 'Laxmmi Bomb'.

'Laxmmi Bomb' is slated to hit the screens June 5, 2020.

 

Tags:
Akshay KumarManiesh PaulAli Asgarmovie masti
Next
Story

Taylor Swift had emotional meltdown after eye surgery

Must Watch

PT57S

ZeeNews wrap of top stories this hour