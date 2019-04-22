Akshay Kumar says not contesting election after entering 'uncharted territory' tweet sends fans into frenzy

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who announced the cast of his upcoming film Sooryavanshi, tweeted about entering an 'uncharted territory' on Monday. His tweet left the fans wondering whether the actor would finally make his political debut this year or not.

Akshay tweeted, "Getting into an unknown and uncharted territory today. Doing something I have never done before. Excited and nervous both. Stay tuned for updates."

Getting into an unknown and uncharted territory today. Doing something I have never done before. Excited and nervous both. Stay tuned for updates. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 22, 2019

In his tweet, Akshay did not specify about his new endeavor which gave birth to speculations that he might contest Lok Sabha Elections this year.

However, minutes after posting the cryptic tweet, Akshay tweeted again to clarify that he will not be contesting Lok Sabha Elections. He wrote, "Grateful for all the interest shown in my previous tweet but just clarifying in light of some wild speculation, I am not contesting elections."

Grateful for all the interest shown in my previous tweet but just clarifying in light of some wild speculation, I am not contesting elections. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 22, 2019

Akshay has been openly supportive of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has been associated with several programs which are being run by the ruling party like the Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan.

On the work front, Akshay on Monday announced that Katrina Kaif would star opposite him in the upcoming Rohit Shetty film titled 'Sooryavanshi'. He has also finished shooting for his comedy film Good News opposite Kareena Kapoor. The film is scheduled to hit the screens in September 2019.