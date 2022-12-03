topStoriesenglish
Akshay Kumar shares fascinating pics of first batch of NDA women cadets

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar dropped a photo of the first batch of women cadets undergoing training at the National Defence Academy (NDA) on his Twitter account. 

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 10:51 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who was most recently seen in 'Ram Setu', has shared a picture of the first batch of women cadets undergoing training at the National Defence Academy (NDA). The actor took to his Twitter and shared the picture on his feed with the comment, "This pic is fascinating! The first-ever batch of women cadets undergoing training at the National Defence Academy Khadakwasla. More power to you, girls! God bless."

NDA, the worlds first tri-service academy located in Khadakvasla, Pune, is where cadets aiming to be officers of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force train together. After completing their training the cadets progress to their respective service academies for further pre-commission training.

Admitted in June this year, the first batch of women cadets at the NDA has a strength of 19 (10 for the Army, six for the Air Force and three for the Navy). This batch, which is part of the 148th course, is set to graduate in May 2025.

Coming back to Akshay, 2022 proved to be quite disappointing for the 'Hera Pheri' superstar as none of his four theatrical releases this year -- 'Bachchhan Paandey', 'Samrat Prithviraj', 'Raksha Bandhan' and 'Ram Setu' -- lived up to the hype and people's expectations from them.

The actor's next films include 'Selfiee' (a Hindi remake of the Malayalam comedy drama 'Driving Licence'), 'OMG 2' (the sequel to the hugely popular OMG - Oh My God!) and the Hindi remake of Tamil drama film 'Soorarai Pottru', which was inspired by Capt. G.R. Gopinath, who introduced the concept of budget airlines in India.

