Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miya Chote Miya Makeup Artist Attacked by Leopard

NEW DELHI: Shravan Vishwakarma, the makeup artist for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', was recently attacked by a leopard, as per a report. The 27-year-old was reportedly attacked by the leopard at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitra Nagari. As per Times Now, the MUA had gone to drop off his friend after the shoot when his bike collided with a leopard on his way back. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is being taken care of by the production house.

Talking about the incident, the makeup artist told Aaj Tak, "I had come to drop my friend from the bike. It was a little further from the shoot location and a pig crossed the road. I thought of getting out of there quickly. As soon as I increased the speed of the bike, I saw that a leopard was running after the pig. My bike collided with the leopard. After that, all I remember is that I fell from the bike and the leopard was roaming around me, then I don't remember anything. I had been unconscious. Later people probably came and took me to the doctor."

Following the incident, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, President of All India Cine Workers (AICWA) urged government to take serious measures in this regard. He told Aaj Tak, "Realising the seriousness of the matter, I have also tagged the Chief Minister and told them that such an incident has happened many times. As the President of All India Cine Workers, I demand to know who will guarantee the safety from the leopard that comes again and again in Film City, where thousands of shoots take place. I want the government to pay attention to this matter. Filmcity has been built on three hundred acres. If you visit here at night, there is no facility of even street lights. There is a lack of lights and because of which accidents are happening continuously. The matter is near the helipad area, where the shooting of Akshay's film was going on."

Speaking of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', the film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in prominent roles. Janhvi Kapoor is reportedly a part of the film, which is currently being shot. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.