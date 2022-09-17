NewsLifestylePeople
PM NARENDRA MODI'S 72ND BIRTHDAY

Akshay Kumar to Anupam Kher, celebs extend warm wishes to PM Modi on his birthday

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle and posted a picture with PM Narendra Modi from the PMO house. 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 12:34 PM IST|Source: ANI
New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 72 today, Bollywood celebs extended their warm wishes to him on social media.

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle and posted a picture with PM Narendra Modi from the PMO house. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Your vision, your warmth, and your capacity to work...just some of the many things that I find deeply inspiring. Happy Birthday@narendramodiji. Wish you health, happiness and a glorious year ahead."In the picture, both seem to be lost in the conversation.

Actor Anil Kapoor shared pictures from a meeting with PM Modi along with a caption, "A very Happy Birthday to the man who has put India on the world map in a way we could never have imagined...the harbinger of acche din, the leader of our proud nation. May you live long and stay healthy! @narendramodi."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also posted a video of PM Modi delivering a speech. He captioned the video. "Honorable Prime Minister Mr. @narendramodi ji! Happy birthday and congratulations to you! May God grant you long and healthy age! You`re trying to uphold every responsibility you take under oath and will continue for many years to come! Thank you for your leadership! Happy Birthday Prime Minister #NarendraModiJi! #India #BirthdayWishes," he wrote.

"`Bholaa` actor Ajay Devgn also extended birthday wishes on his Twitter handle. The actor shared a picture with a caption. "Happy birthday honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi. Your leadership inspires and me. Wishing you good health and a great year ahead Sir." In the picture, all smiles as Ajay was seen sitting with PM Modi on a round table while the actor could be seen with a book in hand.

Prime Minister Modi has a packed schedule for the day as various events have been planned - from releasing cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh`s Kuno National Park to delivering important speeches at four events.

At the same time, BJP is also set with plans to make PM Modi`s birthday historic. While the party aims to create a record of maximum COVID-19 vaccine inoculations, it will also embark on 21-day "Seva and Samarpan" campaign.

