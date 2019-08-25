close

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal has struck the right chord with the audience. The film, which made its way to the theatres on Independence Day, refuses to slow down at the Box Office. As per the latest collections report, the film is all set to cross Rs 150 crore mark.

Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal continues glorious run at Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal has struck the right chord with the audience. The film, which made its way to the theatres on Independence Day, refuses to slow down at the Box Office. As per the latest collections report, the film is all set to cross Rs 150 crore mark.

Film critic and Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#MissionMangal continues its dream run... Numbers zoom upwards on [second] Sat, with #Janmashtami festivities giving its biz that extra push... Will emerge fourth highest grossing film of 2019 today [Sun]... [Week 2] Fri 7.83 cr, Sat 13.32 cr. Total: ₹ 149.31 cr. India biz."

The film was well-received by the audience as it had a humungous opening day at the Box Office.

'Mission Mangal', helmed by Jagan Shakti, is based on Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) successful mission to Mars.

'Mission Mangal' also stars Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H G Dattatreya and Sonakshi Sinha.

Helmed by Jagan Shakti and produced by R Balki, the film is based on India's first interplanetary expedition and the team behind it.

