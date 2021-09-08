Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia dies, actor says 'unbearable pain in my core existence'

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar's mother, Aruna Bhatia breathed her last on September 8, 2021. She has been battling ill health for a long time and was in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Hiranandani Hospital, according to PTI. However, the cause of her death is not yet known.

Akshay Kumar informed his fans and well-wishers about mom's death on social media. He tweeted: She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti

Several celebrities such as Ajay Devgn, Nimarat Kaur, Dia Mirza, Vindu Dara Singh among others extended condolences and mourned the demise of Akshay's mother.

Recently, the Bollywood star rushed back to Mumbai from London, as his mother's condition deteriorated. He was shooting for his upcoming venture titled Cinderella in the United Kingdom.

Last evening, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to thank his well-wishers for praying for his mother's good health.