International Day of Yoga

Akshay Kumar's mother performs yoga at 75, proud son shares pic on Yoga Day 2019

Well, Akshay himself is an epitome of fitness.

Akshay Kumar&#039;s mother performs yoga at 75, proud son shares pic on Yoga Day 2019
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: On International Yoga Day, superstar Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle and shared his mother's inspiring story. His 75-year-old mom underwent knee surgery and started practising yoga soon after that.

Akshay wrote in the caption, “Sharing something I’m extremely proud of...post her knee surgery at the age of 75, my mother started doing yoga and now it is part of daily routine, improving one day at a time #NeverTooLate #BreatheInBreatheOut #InternationalDayOfYoga”

Isn't it truly commendable?

Well, Akshay himself is an epitome of fitness. Even at the age of 51, the actor is as fitter than many of his contemporaries in the movie business.

International Day of Yoga or simply Yoga Day is marked every year on June 21. It was unanimously declared by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Yoga is important and beneficial to maintain a healthy mind, body and soul. Several B-Town celebs practise yoga such as Shilpa Shetty, Vidya Malvade, Malaika Arora among various others.

The Yoga Day celebration first began in 2015.

 

 

International Day of YogaYoga DayInternational Yoga Day 2019Akshay Kumar
