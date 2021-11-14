हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alanna Panday

Alanna Panday, Ivor's starry engagement party is a hit; Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta attend

Star kid Alanna Panday and her fiance Ivor celebrated their romantic union at their engagement party among their close friends and family. 

Alanna Panday, Ivor&#039;s starry engagement party is a hit; Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta attend
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday looked stunning at her engagement bash with her fiance Ivor. The pictures from their star-studded engagement party are going viral on social media as fans drool over the extravagant platters of food and the lavish decorations. 

Alanna's mother and actress Deanne Panday had taken to Instagram to share regular updates of the fancy event right from the beginning. At the event, many celebrities including Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta and Bhavana Pandey were present. 

Take a look at a few glimpses of the engagement:

alanna

alanna

alanna

Alanna also shared loved-up pictures with her soon-to-be-husband Ivor on her Instagram and they're straight out of a movie! In the caption, she wrote, "So happy we got to have a small Indian Engagement Ceremony with our close friends & family before we head back to LA today! @ivor"

 

In her Instagram story, she revealed that the couple isn't sure when they would get married as they haven't thought about the dates yet. However, she said that the duo will hold two marriage ceremonies to honour both of their individual cultures.

alanna

Alanna Panday is Ananya Panday’s uncle Chikki Panay’s daughter. Chikki is Chunkey Panday's brother. Alanna's mother is fitness expert Deanne Panday. Alanna’s younger brother Ahaan Panday also has a huge fan following on the internet.

Alanna often posts her hot photos from dreamy photoshoots on her social media accounts.

Earlier, in one of her YouTube videos, Alanna opened up about living in with her boyfriend Ivor and revealed that her family is very open-minded and accepting and did not have any problem with her decision. She even said that Ivor is very close to her mother Deanne.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Alanna PandayAnanaya PandayDeanne PandayAlanna Panday engagementBipasha BasuBhavana Pandey
Next
Story

Twilight star Taylor Lautner engaged to girlfriend Tay Dome

Must Watch

PT13M18S

Big announcement of CM Kejriwal in view of increasing pollution in Delhi