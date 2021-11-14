Alanna Panday, Ivor's starry engagement party is a hit; Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta attend

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday looked stunning at her engagement bash with her fiance Ivor. The pictures from their star-studded engagement party are going viral on social media as fans drool over the extravagant platters of food and the lavish decorations.

Alanna's mother and actress Deanne Panday had taken to Instagram to share regular updates of the fancy event right from the beginning. At the event, many celebrities including Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta and Bhavana Pandey were present.

Take a look at a few glimpses of the engagement:

Alanna also shared loved-up pictures with her soon-to-be-husband Ivor on her Instagram and they're straight out of a movie! In the caption, she wrote, "So happy we got to have a small Indian Engagement Ceremony with our close friends & family before we head back to LA today! @ivor"

In her Instagram story, she revealed that the couple isn't sure when they would get married as they haven't thought about the dates yet. However, she said that the duo will hold two marriage ceremonies to honour both of their individual cultures.

Alanna Panday is Ananya Panday’s uncle Chikki Panay’s daughter. Chikki is Chunkey Panday's brother. Alanna's mother is fitness expert Deanne Panday. Alanna’s younger brother Ahaan Panday also has a huge fan following on the internet.

Alanna often posts her hot photos from dreamy photoshoots on her social media accounts.

Earlier, in one of her YouTube videos, Alanna opened up about living in with her boyfriend Ivor and revealed that her family is very open-minded and accepting and did not have any problem with her decision. She even said that Ivor is very close to her mother Deanne.

