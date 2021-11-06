Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday engaged to boyfriend Ivor, couple's beach proposal pics go viral!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday is finally engaged to her longtime boyfriend Ivor and the pictures from their proposal is straight out of a dreamy rom-com.

The social media star had taken to Instagram, on Friday (November 5), to share scenic pictures of Ivor getting down on one knee and proposing to her.

In one of the videos, Alanna had shared, we get an aerial view of the proposal with 'Marry me' written in huge, bold letters on the sand and a big heart-shaped boundary surrounding the couple as they embraced each other.

While Alanna is seen wearing an off-shoulder bikini top with a frilly long skirt, Ivor looks dapper in a striped shirt.

Take a look at the beach proposal:

Alanna Panday is Ananya Panday’s uncle Chikki Panay’s daughter. Chikki is Chunkey Panday's brother. Alanna's mother is fitness expert Deanne Panday. Alanna’s younger brother Ahaan Panday also has a huge fan following on the internet.

Alanna often posts her hot photos from dreamy photoshoots on her social media accounts.

Earlier, in one of her YouTube videos, Alanna opened up about living in with her boyfriend Ivor and revealed that her family is very open-minded and accepting and did not have any problem with her decision. She even said that Ivor is very close to her mother Deanne.