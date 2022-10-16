Alaya F flaunts washboard abs in golden dress as she turns show stopper for Lakmé Fashion Week- SEE PICS

New Delhi: Alaya F is unstoppable and how! The young actress went onto the stage of Lakmé Fashion Week donning a golden dress in which she was seen flaunting her toned abs. The dress was inspired by nature and she looked absolutely gorgeous. Alaya F was the showstopper of the show and the audience could not take their eyes off the ‘Jawaani Jaanemann’ actress. Her workout clearly spoke on the ramp as her washboard abs were sneaking out.

A symphony of beautiful feminine fashion was unveiled by Nikita Mhaisalkar at Lakmé Fashion Week and Alaya F set the stage on fire as she wore her custom outfit.

See the pics here

Alaya F is quite popular for being a social butterfly on her social media handle. She is often seen giving her fans sneak peek in her life. The actress keeps on sharing videos of her performing Yoga or creating DIY art of work and is applauded for her artistry and yoga videos which often get viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F has an interesting lineup of films which includes ‘U-Turn’ with Ekta Kapoor, ‘Freddy’ with Kartik Aaryan, and more unannounced projects. The actress made her debut in Bollywood with Nitin Kakkar’s ‘Jawaani Jaanemann’ alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Apart from her films, the actress is known for her dancing skills and fashion sense.