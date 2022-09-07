Alaya F gets abs conditioning THIS hard way, check out her workout video!

New Delhi: Actress Pooja Bedi's gorgeous daughter Alaya F made her impressive debut in 2020 with Jawaani Jaaneman. From acting, and dancing to working out, the actress is always on the top of her game with her practice. While Alaya often shares her day-to-day routine with her followers, her schedule motivates her fans and followers to do and aim for better things in life.

The actress took to social media and shared an Instagram story where she can be seen shaping up her abs. We can see her doing conditioning exercises with her trainer. The actress wrote a quirky caption to capture the essence of her workout. She writes “Got beaten up this fine morning”.

Alaya F is quite popular for being a social butterfly on her social media handle. She interacts with her audience like no actress ever. She often shares videos of her performing Yoga or creating DIY art of work. The actress is often applauded for her artistry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F has an interesting lineup of films which includes U-Turn with Ekta Kapoor, Freddy with Kartik Aaryan, and more unannounced projects.