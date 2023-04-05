topStoriesenglish2591785
NewsLifestylePeople
ALAYA F

Alaya F Looks Stunning As She Features On Hello Magazine Cover- See Pic

Alaya F features on the cover of a leading fashion magazine which mentioned her as 'the perfect millennial muse'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 10:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Alaya F Looks Stunning As She Features On Hello Magazine Cover- See Pic

New Delhi: Rising star Alaya F is currently preoccupied with a back-to-back film schedule and brand commitments. The talented actress was recently spotted at the airport where she was seen flying abroad for a film shoot, which is still under wraps. The gorgeous actress, who is also known for her sartorial choices and often wins brownie points from the fashion critics, has been recently featured on the cover of a leading fashion magazine. Considering Alaya’s impressive line-up of forthcoming films and her unconventional choices as an actor, the magazine has rightfully mentioned her as “the perfect millennial muse” who is “raring to go”! 

Alaya’s sharp sartorial instinct took a front seat as she dons 'The Wave' hand embroidered bralette featuring a metal underwire and pairs it with a well-tailored crepe satin pant suit on the cover of the magazine and we cannot take our eyes off her!  

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ and ‘Freddy’, where her performance was widely appreciated. Apart from that, her upcoming line-up consists of interesting films like ‘U-Turn’, Srikanth Bolla biopic and a few un-announced ones. Alaya F made her debut in Bollywood with ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia