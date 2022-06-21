Alaya F spills the beans about her fitness and importance of Yoga in her life!

NEW DELHI: Yoga plays a very vital role in day to day life. And now-a-days everyone wants to keep themselves fit as there is so much happening in the world and so Yoga seems to be one of the easiest ways to keep oneself healthy and fit.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, actress Alaya F shared her views related to Yoga and also shared why is it so important to her.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Alaya shared, "I do a lot of other things to stay fit. I have very bad polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). I have to stay fit to keep my skin good and hormones in check. Staying fit actually is much harder than what people imagine. People look at me and say ‘It must be easy for you’. But, it isn’t! I work out at the gym, play tennis, dance, and do yoga. I used to do MMA, gymnastics and even Pilates. I have tried everything. What I love about yoga is that it is quite a mindful, peaceful thing. It’s such a wonderful workout. I like to do it without a fan or AC. At the end of my yoga, I am just a pile of sweat. It is such a good feeling in the morning when you wake up and get into this wholesome form of exercise. It energises you so much, I love that about it. That’s why I love it."

For the unversed, Alaya is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and soon the actress will be seen on silver screen as most of her projects are complete and will be out soon.