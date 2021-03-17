Ali Zafar sexual harassment case: Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi denies reports of jail term, slams 'haters'

New Delhi: Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi who accused singer-actor Ali Zafar of sexual harassment in 2018 and started the wave of the #MeToo movement in Pakistan, denies reports of her getting a jail term.

According to media reports, the singer got a jail sentence of 3 years in a defamation lawsuit filed against her by singer Ali Zafar.

Meesha shared a media report by Daily Mail on her Instagram handle, which claimed she has been sentenced to an arrest as fake. The singer wrote because of such repercussions it is hard for sexual assault victims to come out.

"Another day Another disinformation campaign Speaking up is even harder than being harassed. This is why so many suffer in silence. Sending strength and solidarity to all those who speak up and risk their present to make way for a better future for all," read the singer's post.

She later shared two other photos of herself and captioned them as "Here’s a picture of me not going to jail, suckers!" and "Keeping that crown chakra lit up Have faith through the hate."

Meesha Shafi opened up about her alleged sexual harassment by Ali in 2018 through a Twitter post. "I have been subjected, on more than one occasion, to sexual harassment of a physical nature at the hands of a colleague from my industry: Ali Zafar. These incidences did not happen when I was young, or just entering the industry. This happened to me even though I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind! This happened to me as a mother of two children," read Meesha's statement.

After her, 8 other women came out and accused Ali Zafar of sexual harassment.

Ali, however, has unequivocally denied all claims and filed defamation lawsuits against these women.

"I categorically deny all claims of harassment lodged against me by Ms Shafi. I intend to take this through the courts of law and to address this professionally and seriously rather than to lodge any allegations here, contesting personal vendettas on social media and in turn disrespecting the movement, my family, the industry and my fans. Ultimately I am a strong believer that the truth, always prevails," read Ali's statement.