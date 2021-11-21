Alia Bhatt, Akanksha Ranjan dance on Diljit Dosanjh’s Lover at Anushka Ranjan-Adiya Seal Sangeet

New Delhi: Actors Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and Aditya Seal wedding festivities are in full swing. The couple hosted a Sangeet ceremony on Saturday (November 20) and it was a star-studded affair. Actors Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar and others attended the event. The highlight of the evening was team bride performances on various songs. Alia and her BFF Akanksha Ranjan - who is also the bride's sister threw away their sunglasses for one of the performances.

Check out their videos:

A video of Aditya and Anushka exchanging rings has also surfaced on the internet.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who was vacationing in the US, was also spotted arriving for Anushka and Aditya’s sangeet straight from the airport.

Check out the video:

Check out photos and videos of some of the guests at the sangeet function.

Anushka made her Bollywood debut with Wedding Pullav in 2015. She also featured in films like Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Gulabi Lens.

Meanwhile Aditya has starred in films like Indoo Ki Jawaani, Tum Bin 2 and Student Of The Year 2.

The two lovebirds featured together in the ALTBalaji series Fittrat.