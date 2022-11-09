Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl's FIRST PIC goes viral, FAKE video surfaces online!

New Delhi: Ever since the news of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby arrival has been announced, fan clubs are working extra hour to spin out information related to the couple. In the midst of all this, people really are curious to get a glimpse of the baby girl. However, RK and Alia have not yet shared any image of the newborn baby.

Recently, a photoshopped image and fake video from the hospital claiming to be that of Alia Bhatt and her baby girl has surfaced online. But turns out it is totally morphed and is not a real image of the star daughter. The actors haven't shared any photos or videos of their daughter yet. Take a look here:

Congratulations alia so cute baby girl pic.twitter.com/kpYSt1Qfs4 — Drx.monikachoudhary (@monikac60799851) November 7, 2022

Breaking the baby arrival news, Alia Bhatt shared a sketch of a lion family with a caption which reads: And in the best news of our lives -- our baby is here ... and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love -- blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.

Alia was admitted to the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre at Girgaon in Mumbai on Sunday. Later on, mom-in-law and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor expressed her happiness over the baby arrival and informed that Alia is doing fine.

Alia and Ranbir had an intimate wedding at RK's residence - Vastu in Mumbai on April 14, 2022. Only close friends and family members were in attendance. Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy in June and gave a pleasant surprise to her fans and friends.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor had two releases this year including 'Shamshera' and 'Brahmastra', whereas Alia was seen in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'RRR', 'Darlings' and 'Brahmastra'.

Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani'.