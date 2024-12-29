Alia Bhatt Cheers For Alaya F As She Reflects On Her 2024 Fitness Achievements

New Delhi: As 2024 draws to a close, actress Alaya F took to social media to share her fitness accomplishments, calling them the "biggest gain" of the year. The post included a video of Alaya pushing herself through intense workouts, showcasing her strength and dedication. Along with the video, she wrote a heartfelt note reflecting on her journey, stating, "Seeing my body do things that I couldn’t have even dreamed of! Thank you for the love and encouragement (and engagement)! Here’s to constantly and consistently growing."

Alaya's post quickly garnered attention, with fans flooding the comments to praise her hard work. Among those offering support was actress Alia Bhatt, who commented, "So so cool." Alaya F responded enthusiastically, writing, "Fangirling big time right now..thank youuuuuu."

Other fans also expressed their admiration. One user commented, "Bravo girl, you are so good May God bless you. Stay strong, always.," while another wrote, "Hello Alaya. I have been following you and seeing your growth. So much Discipline. Congratulations on the gains. May 2025 bring you more reasons to be proud of. Truly an inspiration girl."

In addition to her acting skills, Alaya has earned a reputation as a fitness icon, regularly sharing glimpses of her workout routines on social media. Her commitment to maintaining a healthy lifestyle has inspired many fans to pursue their own fitness goals, cementing Alaya F's status as a role model for perseverance and dedication.