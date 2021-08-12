Alia Bhatt hints at collaboration with BTS, fans are ecstatic

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt sent the internet into a meltdown after hinting at a collaboration with the popular K-pop band BTS in her latest tweet. Alia mentioned the band’s hit song ‘Butter’ in her tweet.

“Good is NEVER enough! Great is better @SamsungIndia @BTS_twt those #butter smooth moves. #Collab,” tweeted the actress, attaching a tweet by a popular Korean mobile brand.

“Is "good" good enough? Get ready to unfold. Here comes #SamsungUnpacked like no other! When the day of August 11, 2021 comes, get it, let it roll! #GalaxyxBTS @BTS_twt Register Now: https://samsung.com/in/unpacked/. #Collab,” read the brand’s tweet.

This is not the first time that Alia has shared something related to BTS on her social media handle. Earlier, on International Yoga Day, the ‘Raazi’ actress shared a video of herself performing asanas with the K-pop band’s hit song ‘Butter’ playing in the background.

The Korean boy band BTS which comprises seven members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - was formed in 2010 and has now taken the world by storm with their songs and music videos. It also received the Grammy nomination for their song - ‘Dynamite’ in 2020.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The actress recently finished shooting for her maiden production venture Darling’s, which is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies.

The ‘Kalank’ actress also has Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Pinky Ki Prem Kahani’ opposite Ranveer Singh in the pipeline and will also be a part of Farhan Akhtar’s girl's road trip film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ along with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.