Alia Bhatt’s Sizzling Reaction! ‘Hot’ Emoji For Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramp Walk

Alia Bhatt has always had a crush on Ranbir Kapoor. Since her teenage years, the actress used to admire him. Before they got married, in an episode of Koffee With Karan, Alia even confessed her feelings for Ranbir Kapoor, saying that she would marry him. Now, Alia is married to Ranbir and they even have a baby girl. But it seems that the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress’ love for her husband is only growing. And, her recent gestures to share a hot reaction on Instagram for her hubby is the proof. Costume designer Kunal Rawal recently showcased his ‘Dhup Chao’ collection at India Couture Week 2023. Ranbir Kapoor turned showstopper.

Ranbir Kapoor Turns Showstopper For Kunal Rawal

Ranbir Kapoor set the stage on fire when he walked on the ramp wearing an ethnic black attire. A stylish, buttoned-up kurta featuring shimmering embellishments with lungi-esque pants escalated Ranbir’s charm and the actor looked dashing. The video of Ranbir walking the ramp took the Internet by storm. His fans and family kept gushing over his charismatic charm. His video was also shared by Alia Bhatt who added a 'hot' emoji.

Check:

Alia Bhatt Reaches Airport To Receive Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt’s other gesture proved how she is madly in love with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. After completing his showstopper duties at the event, Ranbir came back to Mumbai from Delhi. He was spotted at Mumbai airport wearing a grey shirt and matching pants. As he reached the airport, Alia made sure that she was there to receive Ranbir. However, she didn’t come out of her car and Ranbir stepped inside. She smiled looking at him and we all were gushing over the adorable couple.

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt’s Upcoming Projects

Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released on July 28, in which she can be seen alongside Ranveer Singh. Produced by Dharma Productions, the Karan Johar directorial also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

Ranbir Kapoor, meanwhile, is gearing up for his next release, Animal, which is set to hit theatres on December 1. The film will also feature Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles.