Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt turns a pretty bride for an ad shoot—See pics

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a set of pics in which she can be seen decked up as a bride. The actress looks beautiful. 

Alia Bhatt turns a pretty bride for an ad shoot—See pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular faces of the industry and is often setting Instagram ablaze with her glamorous posts. Be it posing in traditional or western wear, the dimpled beauty slays every outfit.

On Saturday, Alia took to Instagram and shared a set of pics in which she can be seen decked up as a bride. Before you get too excited, let us tell you that the actress has not tied the knot. The pictures are from an advertisement that Alia is a part of.

“DulhanWaliFeeling Super excited to be the face of @moheyfashion.. Here's to new beginnings and beautiful lehengas”, she captioned the image.

Check out her post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia  (@aliaabhatt) on

On the work front, Alia will be seen opposite her beau Ranbir Kapoor in 'Brahmastra'. The couple is reported to have fallen in love on the film's sets, which is why all the 'Raila' fans are routing for it. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and has been helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

She is also a part of Karan Johar's magnum-opus 'Takht' and Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2'.

With such interesting projects up her sleeve, we are sure the year 2020 will be a busy one for the actress!

Alia BhattAlia Bhatt pics
