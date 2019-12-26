हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt joins the Kapoors for Christmas lunch along with beau Ranbir

The entire Kapoor clan got together for their annual Christmas lunch at late actor Shashi Kapoor's residence. The lunch was hosted by late actor's son Kunal Kapoor and was attended by the entire Kapoor Khandaan.

New Delhi: The entire Kapoor clan got together for their annual Christmas lunch at late actor Shashi Kapoor's residence. The lunch was hosted by late actor's son Kunal Kapoor and was attended by the entire Kapoor Khandaan.

Karisma Kapoor, who attended the bash with her children Samaira and Kiaan Raj, shared the family picture. She captioned the picture, "Merry Christmas from Us!". In the picture, Kareena Kapoor, her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, Babita and Randhir Kapoor, Rima Jain and Manoj Jain while Ranbir Kapoor came with Alia Bhatt this time.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Earlier, Ranbir and Alia attended Kareena Kapoor's Christmas bash. The do was attended by Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar along with Bebo's best friend Amrita Arora. 

Ranbir and Alia posed happily for the shutterbugs gathered outside the residence of Kareena Kapoor. On the work front, the two stellar actors will be seen in Brahamstra which is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Love blossomed between the two on the sets of their first film and now the actors look all set to take the plunge. If rumours are to be trusted, Alia and Ranbir may tie the knot in 2020.

 

 

Alia BhattRanbir Kapoorkapoor christmas lunchKareena KapoorSaif Ali Khan
