Alia Bhatt labels Arjun Kapoor 'cartoon' for teasing her over his Taj Mahal visit with Ranbir

NEW DELHI: Life is a lot more fun when you are surrounded by friends with a great sense of humour. And it seems like actors Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor's friendship is also filled with loads of love and madness.

A few days ago, Arjun shared a picture of Ranbir Kapoor with the Taj Mahal in the distance.

"When Ranbir Kapoor the artist emerged inspired by the Taj + Me," he captioned the image.

Arjun even teased Alia as her beau Ranbir visited the historical monument with him instead of her.

"@rakulpreet ya he saw it with me first instead of going with Alia," Arjun wrote in response to actor Rakul Preet Singh's comment on the image.

On being asked about Ranbir's Taj Mahal picture and if the couple is planning to visit the symbol of love anytime soon, Alia could not stop blushing.

"Hahhaha... Arjun is a cartoon. Ranbir is back now...Currently, there are no plans of visiting the Taj Mahal...but ya I really like that picture. It's a sweet one," she told ANI with a big smile on her face.

Speaking of Alia and Ranbir's relationship, the two have been dating for years now. This year, they will also be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra'.

Meanwhile, Alia is waiting for the release of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which will hit the theatres on Friday.