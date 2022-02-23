हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt labels Arjun Kapoor 'cartoon' for teasing her over his Taj Mahal visit with Ranbir

Life is a lot more fun when you are surrounded by friends with a great sense of humour. And it seems like actors Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor's friendship is also filled with loads of love and madness.

Alia Bhatt labels Arjun Kapoor &#039;cartoon&#039; for teasing her over his Taj Mahal visit with Ranbir
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Life is a lot more fun when you are surrounded by friends with a great sense of humour. And it seems like actors Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor's friendship is also filled with loads of love and madness.

A few days ago, Arjun shared a picture of Ranbir Kapoor with the Taj Mahal in the distance.

 

"When Ranbir Kapoor the artist emerged inspired by the Taj + Me," he captioned the image.

Arjun even teased Alia as her beau Ranbir visited the historical monument with him instead of her.

"@rakulpreet ya he saw it with me first instead of going with Alia," Arjun wrote in response to actor Rakul Preet Singh's comment on the image.

On being asked about Ranbir's Taj Mahal picture and if the couple is planning to visit the symbol of love anytime soon, Alia could not stop blushing.

"Hahhaha... Arjun is a cartoon. Ranbir is back now...Currently, there are no plans of visiting the Taj Mahal...but ya I really like that picture. It's a sweet one," she told ANI with a big smile on her face.

Speaking of Alia and Ranbir's relationship, the two have been dating for years now. This year, they will also be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra'.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gangubai (@aliaabhatt)

Meanwhile, Alia is waiting for the release of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which will hit the theatres on Friday.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Alia BhattCallscartoonArjun Kapoorboyfriend Ranbir KapoorTaj MahalAgraFriendship
Next
Story

Who is Madhuri Jain Grover and why is she in news?

Must Watch

PT1H28M10S

Taal Thok Ke: Is arrest of Nawab Malik politically motivated?