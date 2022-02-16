हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looks regal in white as she makes her third appearance at Berlin Film Festival – In PICS!

Actor Alia Bhatt, who is currently in Berlin to attend the world premiere of her film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', has shared her look of the day at the Berlinale Special Galas.

Alia Bhatt looks regal in white as she makes her third appearance at Berlin Film Festival – In PICS!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actor Alia Bhatt, who is currently in Berlin to attend the world premiere of her film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', has shared her look of the day at the Berlinale Special Galas.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gangubai (@aliaabhatt)

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, Alia shared pictures in which she looks drop-dead gorgeous, dressed in a white power suit, teamed with a flowy matching lower. 

This is Alia's third time at the Berlin Film Festival as she previously represented her films ‘Highway’ and ‘Gully Boy’ during the fest. 

She tied her hair back and kept her make-up natural. The highlight of her classy look is the gorgeous pair of ivory-and-gold earrings.

Actors Neetu Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh dropped fire emoticons in the comment section.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gangubai (@aliaabhatt)

For the unversed, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent, celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

The film, which also stars Ajay Devgn, is scheduled to release in theatres on February 25.

 

