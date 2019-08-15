Alia Bhatt performs 'didi' duties for Karan Johar's son on Raksha Bandhan

Mumbai: It's Raksha Bandhan, and actress Alia Bhatt took out time to tie a rakhi on the tiny wrist of filmmaker Karan Johar's son Yash.

Karan had launched Alia's Bollywood career with his 2012 film 'Student Of The Year', following which the actress features in almost every production of the filmmaker. While KJo openly mentors Alia and her career, the two have often addressed each other as father and daughter.

On Raksha Bandhan on Thursday, Alia, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, ensured she carried out her sisterly ritual by tying a rakhi on Yash's wrist.

Karan, who became a father to twins, Yash and Roohi, through surrogacy in 2017, posted a photograph of Alia and Yash and wrote: "Alia didi!"

Last year, too, Alia showed her "big sister love" by celebrating Raksha Bandhan with Yash.