Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, B-Town’s newlyweds who will celebrate their first Diwali!

New Delhi: The festival of lights is around the corner and our beloved Bollywood celebs are all set to celebrate with a bang. The entire B-Town is buzzing and hustling with the planning of their festivities. This year is definitely special for quite a few of them since it's their first Diwali as newlyweds. The festivities are going to be turned up by more than a notch.

Take inspiration from these newlyweds to amp up your Diwali spirit as they celebrate their first Diwali with bling.

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor

Although they were going out for the past few years, this wedding caused an uproar among their fans. The couple got hitched at their residence at Pali Hill. Even though everyone involved was pretty tight-lipped about it, the looks that Ranbir and Alia served were enough to satisfy our curiosity and nothing less than magical. This Diwali is going to be even more precious for Ranbir and Alia as newlyweds since they are going to be welcoming a new member of their family soon this year.

Arjun Kanungo & Carla Dennis

Arjun and Carla who were dating for seven years finally got married in August this year. The two had nothing short of a dreamy and traditional Indian wedding which was literally something out of the movies. Rumours also have it that they are soon going to be flying for their honeymoon. As it is for all newlyweds this year's Diwali festivities are going to be very special for them.

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif

This was probably one of the most talked about weddings in B-Town this year. The two artists had a big fat Indian wedding stretching over a long period. Vicky and Katrina's pictures from their wedding definitely serve as couple goals. Katrina, after sharing gorgeous pictures of her celebrating her first Karva Chaut, is all set to have a diwali bash with her hubby Vicky Kaushal.

Richa Chadha - Ali Faizal

Richa and Ali created a lot of buzz as they looked like absolute royalty in their regal attire at their wedding. The recently hitched couple who got married this month is going to be celebrating their first Diwali alongside their friends and family with a bang. We are absolutely excited to see what gorgeous attire this couple has planned for their first Diwali as newlyweds.

Aditya Seal & Anushka Ranjan

Aditya and Anushka being one of the most sought-after couples in the entertainment industry, obviously were the talk of the town when they got married. They dated for more than four years and finally tied the knot on 21st November last year. This year will be the couple’s first Diwali as newlyweds. We cannot wait to see what festivities the couple has in store for us.