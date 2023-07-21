Alia Bhatt’s Adorable Aspiration For Daughter Raha: A Future Scientist?

One of Bollywood’s most adored couples, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, embarked on a new journey as parents last year, welcoming their firstborn, daughter Raha. Ranbir and Alia got married in April 2022, and just a few months later, they were blessed with a baby girl. While they are yet to reveal the baby's face to the world, the new parents are leaving no stone unturned to give the best life to their little one. Now, mommy Alia Bhatt, who is said to be the most overprotective parent by her husband Ranbir Kapoor, has seemingly decided what her daughter will grow up to become.

In a recent event where the actress was seen interacting with students, Alia Bhatt said that she wishes Raha to become a scientist one day. She was accompanied by her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-actor Ranveer Singh and director Karan Johar.

Alia Bhatt Wants Daughter Raha to become A Scientist

While speaking with the students at the event, Alia Bhatt opened up about her daughter, stating that she feels Raha will grow up to become a scientist.

"When I look at my daughter, I just say, 'Tu toh scientist banegi," Alia said while laughing over it. Her remarks were welcomed with loud applause from the audience.

While the actress clearly seemed in a cheerful mood, it sounded like she doesn't want her daughter to follow in her parents' footsteps. Apart from this, she also spoke about her school days, sharing her experiences with school friends.

Alia Bhatt Is busy Promoting Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her next movie, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, alongside Ranveer Singh. The film's trailer is out, which seems quite promising. A few songs have been also released.

Besides the lead actors, the film also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will release on July 28.