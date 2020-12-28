Alia Bhatt shares her winter vibes with cosy sweater picture

New Delhi: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Monday treated fans to stunning photographs channelling her winter mood.

The `Student of The Year` star took to Instagram and shared a gorgeous picture dressed in winter attire.In the photograph, the `Highway` star sported a white pull over as she donned a low makeup look while she effortlessly posed for the lens.

Wearing a beige hat with her luscious locks pulled back, Bhatt flaunts her super toned legs while donning denim shorts.

Giving a winter mood to the post, the ‘Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania’ star left a snowflake emoji in the caption.With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, more than 6 lakh fans liked it within an hour of being posted.

Ishaan Khatter left a fairy emoticon in the comments section.While fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania left a white heart emoticon.

Of late, the ‘Gully Boy’ star has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.