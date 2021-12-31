हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Alia Bhatt shares unseen photo of boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, ends New Year on wild note, check out

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were recently captured at Mumbai airport as they head for an unknown location to celebrate New Year together. 

Alia Bhatt shares unseen photo of boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, ends New Year on wild note, check out
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Wishing her fans on the eve of the new year, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who recently jetted off to an undisclosed location to celebrate the occasion with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, dropped a series of pictures from her vacation.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia posted a carousel of pictures from her New Year getaway on Friday, writing, "Giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy. Stay safe... smile... Be simple and love more!!!!! Happy New Year."

In the first photo, Alia is seen posing at the camera and flashing a smile. She can be seen in a no-make look and looked gorgeous as ever. In the subsequent one, her beau Ranbir Kapoor is seen drinking from a chalice. She also shared images of giraffes and lions in the wild, followed by a picture of the landscape bathed in the glow of the setting sun.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

The post garnered several likes and comments among which was actor Arjun Kapoor, who wrote, "#nadaanparindeys." Their mothers, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan too reacted to the photos and dropped comments in the box. Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor dropped two heart emojis in the comment box whereas Soni Razdan wrote, "Wise words my darling."

Alia and Ranbir are said to be dating each other for almost four years now. The two fell in love on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' and have since been inseparable  

They were seen together in public this month during the motion poster launch of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. Later, they were spotted after a cosy dinner date in Mumbai. 

Speaking of 'Brahmastra', the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in key roles and is backed by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is scheduled to release in September 2022. 

